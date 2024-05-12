THE GRAND BAHAMA PORT AUTHORITY IN THE DEATH THROES

There are several analogies that you can make when a body is at an end of its useful life. You can compare what happens just before an overused fishery is about to collapse. Just before the collapse, it appears that there is a huge harvest. Then the next year it is gone altogether. You could compare it to the pot cake dog syndrome in The Bahamas. Pot cake dogs, in America called mutts, sleep away and let anyone in the yard if the owner is not there but as soon as the owner shows up starts barking madly, or as soon as you walk out of the yard, the pot cake dog comes running out barking furiously. But the one we like best is when someone has been fatally injured, the body thrashes around as the last of its energy leaks from the body. That is where the Grand Bahama Port Authority is. It is in the death throes.