FOR THE FNM AND MINNIS THE FIX IS IN

Hubert Minnis, the former Prime Minister, is in the position of “ damned if you do, damned if you don’t”. He has launched a half-hearted campaign, with the deck stacked against him to recover his lost dignity from the ignominy of being kicked out of being Prime Minister eight months before his term would have been up and by his own hand. Now he is fighting to replace his successor Michael Pintard. But the odds seem against him. First, he tried to stop the replacement of the Women’s Branch delegates by going to court to get an injunction against that act. Denice Lewis, a judge of the court, who came from the FNM, refused the injunction. Then he had Burton Miller, one of his supporters in Freeport write a long letter accusing Michael Pintard of stacking the deck by arranging new branch elections across the country. Looks to us like the fix is in. Dr Minnis must know this, so you ask yourself why is he opening himself up to the embarrassment of a loss to a neophyte like Michael Pintard who appears to be inherently unstable.