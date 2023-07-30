BRITISH AIRWAYS GIVES KFC ON 23 JULY 2023 FLIGHT TO LONDON

The story first appeared in the Insider.com:

Passengers on a 12-hour British Airways flight from the Caribbean to London over the weekend were fed a single piece of KFC chicken each after a catering mishap left the plane without regular meals, the travel website One Mile At A Time reported.

According to the website, the plane’s catering carts weren’t chilled properly so all the food due to be served on board was thrown away.

British Airways said in a statement sent to Insider that “unforeseen circumstances” meant the airline was not able to provide passengers with their normal meal service.

There were also limited options available in the airport so food had to be sourced from elsewhere, the airline said.

“Our teams sprung into action and made sure our customers had something to eat,” a BA spokesperson said in the statement.

As a result, the cabin crew returned with several buckets of KFC chicken, which were then distributed among the passengers.

video shared on social media showed cabin crew handing out pieces of chicken from red-and-white buckets. One passenger said jokingly: “Please sir, can I have some more.”

Passengers in business and first-class seats were also offered the fast food, with one of them, Andrew Bailey, sharing a photo on Twitter of a fellow traveller in a Club World seat with a small portion of KFC chicken.

