CUBA IS BEING STARVED TO DEATH AND CARICOM IS SILENT

It is truly regrettable what the United States government has wrought on the people of Cuba, through an economic blockade that now does not even allow them to get oil to run their country. They have money. They have the expertise but they are not allowed to buy the supplies they need to run their country. The people are close to starvation and there is nothing to run the factories. The diplomatic life is hard but the people of Cuba are suffering. Meanwhile their neighbour to the north is gloating about how they are going to take over the country. Sad. This has huge implications for the Caribbean Community.