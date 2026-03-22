THE HOSPITAL IN NASSAU IS NOT THE WORST EVER

Muriel Lightbourne, head of nurse’s union in The Bahamas spoke in superlative tones about the hospital the Princess Margaret in which she works. She said that the hospital was the worst that it has ever been. The Minister of Health had to correct her and indicate that this is not the case. It is simply amazing how you work in a facility every day, and you continue to function there but yet it’s the worst ever. So what is saying that going to do? You must know the issues both financial, planning, management and logistics that are terribly complex to solve. The government is seeking to solve it, yet as they seek to solve it, you the chief nurse get up and say it’s the worst ever. A fisherman calling his own fish stink. How silly.