DIPLOMATIC WEEK BEGAN TODAY

At the International Cultural Festival at Ft. Charlotte 21 October 2023

The annual Diplomatic Week of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs began today with a church service at the Roman Catholic Cathedral St Francis in Nassau. This brings together all the diplomats who work for The Bahamas into Nassau for a week long pow wow and those represent their countries from abroad to come here for an exchange of views. The Prime Minister will officially open it tomorrow. The 26th version of the International Cultural Food Festival began yesterday 21 October 2023 and continues today. It was officially opened by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell