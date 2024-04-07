DON SAUNDERS A LOSS TO US ALL

When the robber’s bullet pierced the skin of Don Saunders on that fateful night Wednesday 27 March 2024 in Gambier in New Providence, his family and friends lost a good man. We add that the country has lost a good citizen. The irony of this must not be overlooked. Here is a young man, up from poverty and deprivation, who becomes what we all say that we want our young men to be. He gets married and is raising his own family. He was a good churchman. He was a lawyer and practiced with a good reputation at the Bar. He ventured into public life and achieved a modicum of success, getting elected to Parliament and he served as its Deputy Speaker. He was the Vice Chairman of his party. Then he takes a decision to go play dominoes with friends at a place he always frequented in Gambier. Within hours of that decision, he was dead because some knuckleheads wanted to rob the owner of the establishment. They shot Mr. Saunders dead on the scene. This is a great loss to us all.