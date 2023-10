Tonight I attended the Dundas Performance of You Can Take A Horse To The Water by Winston Saunders my late friend who passed away in 2006. Rt Hon Lowell Mortimer hosted a group of us to see a reprise of the play written in the early 1980s. I took the opportunity to stand by a photo montage of Mr Saunders in the foyer of the Dundas. Rest in peace my friend– Fred Mitchell