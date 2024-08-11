FIDDLING THE BOOKS AT FREEPORT CONTAINER PORT

A letter was circulating on social media all last week and the week before in which allegations were made about the conduct of the leadership at the container port. This is not the first time. At the start of the PLP’s term there was an effort by the Prime Minister Philip Davis to bring the container port into the reality of the present-day Bahamas. He told them to stop the business of casual workers and bring people on as permanent employees. The head said that he would do so but the report is that he has not. In addition, he has been bringing non-nationals into a company that was previously all run by Bahamians. One of them is his daughter who got a work permit inexplicably without a proper labour certificate that there was no Bahamian that could do her job. The employees have had enough and went into a full scale attack. Fred Mitchell, chair of the PLP responded by saying that both the Ministry of Labour and the Ministry for Immigration have begun an investigation into the matter. The bottom line is the head man reportedly says that it doesn’t matter what is done by government agencies, he has a direct line to the top and so no one can touch him. We will see.