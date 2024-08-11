THE COURTS MUST STOP THE GRAND BAHAMA PORT AUTHORITY

The Utilities Regulatory Competition Authority (URCA) has a court case today in which they are being challenged to affirm their role as the regulator of utilities in The Bahamas. The Grand Bahama Port Authority said that URCA has no jurisdiction in Freeport. Within the last month, they issued a statement saying that they are the regulators for power in Freeport. The Grand Bahama Power Company which has been blacking out power in Freeport for the last week, made an application to the Grand Bahama Port Authority to raise their rates by 7 per cent. The Government issued a statement saying that the regulator is URCA. The Grand Bahama Port Authority issued another statement saying no you’re not the regulator, they are the sole regulator in Freeport. Well we will see. The Judge before whom this matter is Loren Klien has some outstanding rulings before the matter can proceed. We await the rulings with dispatch.