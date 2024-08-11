THE PRICE OF DEVELOPMENT IN OUR ISLANDS

In Bimini there is plenty of evidence of progress and development. For years the people of Bimini accepted that development meant the Gerado Capo investment of Bimini Bay and then the multi-story Hilton Hotel. The business model is masses of tourists coming in on huge ships and they flood the town and the beaches. There is also a complex of multimillion dollar homes being built all around. The swamps are being filled in. The water is being dredged. The traditional road access to the north of Bimini and to an island called Eastwell is cut off to the local residents. There are signs warning people not to proceed beyond a particular point. There is a one man campaign to occupy the land below the high water mark to operate businesses for locals. This was described by Fred Mitchell as a tension between the local residents and the investors. He said in a voice note that this is a tension which exists in many islands and is the price one pays when you say you want foreign investment. The locals are displaced and the resentment grows. Government may have to be called in to ameliorate these issues. Bahamians have to consider whether the price of investments are worth it.