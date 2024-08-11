THE BAHAMAS OLYMPIC MEDAL HOPES UP IN SMOKE

The Bahamas did not medal in the Olympics. It is a habit that we have come to expect every Olympics. It appears that Devynne Charlton was the closest that we came to it in the one hundred metre hurdles but that flamed out as well. But well done for effort. It’s tough to become an Olympic athlete period. The problem now is that the BAAA, the association that prepares athletes for the Olympics are not doing what they should to create the next generation of runners what with both the stand outs Stephen Gardiner and Shaunae Miller Uibo near the end of their running careers. Mr. Gardiner has been plagued by a series of injuries and Ms. Uibo pulled up in a critical heat. Neither was able to defend their gold medals from four years ago. And now an unholy nasty row has broken out between the two gold medalists Mr. Gardiner and Pauline Davis Thompson, two time gold medalist. She published on Facebook what looked like an accusation that Mr. Gardiner had fooled the Bahamian officials that he was well enough to run and thus when they found out, it was too late to arrange a substitute. Mr. Gardiner was livid and told Ms. Thompson that she should butt out and mind her business that she herself was not a good example to Bahamian athletes. This is what happens often when a team loses. People start blaming one another it descends into the unseemly. Neither comment should have made it into the public domain.