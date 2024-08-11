ANGER AT THE COURTS OVER LARGE AWARDS TO ILLEGALS

Last week the courts awarded to two people who were not Bahamian citizens large amounts of money for abuses by the state. One was a woman who was born in The Bahamas and applied for citizenship but was denied it over six years of processing and in the time she was arrested, detained and abused while in custody. The courts awarded her 575k. Another was a Jamaican man who was detained for a long period of time in immigration custody and got 2 million. The Crown says they will appeal the awards. The AG said that all of the cases preceded the Davis administration. But many people in the country said it was a disgrace that what they called illegals were being awarded these large sums of money and that they had more rights than Bahamians. The problem is that the people of the country at a certain level want to recognize only certain parts of the constitution of The Bahamas. Anyone born here has the right to apply for citizenship of The Bahamas at 18 years of age and the case Ryan and the Attorney General is that the authorities have a duty to act fairly toward the applicant. They cannot treat the application with caprice. Certainly, no one should be physically abused. But the dissenters were not hearing any of that. It’s these foreigners and they need to get out. Of course they are only reacting to black foreigners. Those who are white with their 750k permanent resident cards that all fine and good.