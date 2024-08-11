VIRGIN ATLANTIC ABANDONS THE BAHAMAS

After being here for two years and promising to stay for the long haul, Virgin has abandoned The Bahamas again. They left if you remember because they said that we had no hotel rooms to put up their guests. When Bahamar was finished and opened they returned to The Bahamas. Turns out they were quarreling with the Ministry of Tourism about the extent of the subsidy that they will get from The Bahamas to keep people flying here. So now we are stuck with British Airways and the old planes that they use on this route with monopoly pricing. Small countries can’t win huh?