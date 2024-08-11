THE INVESTIGATION INTO THE POLICE SHUT UP MINNIS

So Hubert Minnis, the former Prime Minister, is now an expert on police investigations. Dr. Minnis was grabbing headlines last week that said that the investigation into the case of Michael Johnson, former Chief of the Criminal Detective Unit, was woefully insufficient. Poor fellow! Still trying to get this nomination for the FNM by proving his impact and relevance. That ship has sailed Dr. Minnis. It doesn’t matter what you do. Michael Pintard will not give you a nomination for a seat in the next general election. As for the sufficiency of the police investigation, how would you know? You couldn’t even keep us alive during covid. You killed the economy during covid. You couldn’t stop the murders during covid. You were locking up innocent citizens during covid. So don’t you think the most decent thing to do in these circumstances is simply be quiet.