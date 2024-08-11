MICHAEL PINTARD DUANE SANDS MIXED UP LIKE CONCH SALAD

You may remember last week that we published a statement responding to the Nassau Guardian’s false assertion that the PLP is anti-business. Well it appears that Michael Pintard and Duane Sands of the Free National Movement have nothing better to do with their time than to try and twist simple PLP statements into a pack of lies.

We woke up early one morning last week to find a press release from the Chairman of the Free National Movement and supported by the Leader of the Fere National Movement and aided and abetted by their favourite FNM journalist Neil Hartnell of The Tribune that Fred Mitchell said that there is a cash crunch in the country.

Fred Mitchell said no such thing.

They tried back handed compliments. Thanking the Minister, they said, for finally admitting that the country has a cash crunch. Baloney.

What he did say was in the context of the fact that the government has decided to try and avoid borrowing and pay cash when cash is available. The government knows that hurricane season is upon us and we need the credit space in case we have to go to the market to help if a hurricane comes.

That is what a prudent house wife does. She saves for a rainy day.

These two men would not understand that, so full of their lust for power that they will do any shameless act in order to get power, even if it is gross prevarication.

Both had to resign their previous jobs in disgrace and now have the temerity to want to speak to public issues. Shameless people. Shame on them.

