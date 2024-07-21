FNM HAS NO MORAL AUTHORITY ON CRIME

Right after Kwasi Thompson, the most compelling of the speakers for the Opposition was Shannondon Cartwright, their Deputy Leader, but he fell into error when he addressed the Parliament on the bills to consolidate and reform the intellectual property laws of The Bahamas. He was doing great on 17 July 2024 in the House until he ventured into talking about crime. He blamed the PLP for the murders in the country. That is ridiculous on the face of it. He was pounding on the table but not one suggestion as to what more he wants the PLP to do. Does he want the PLP to sit a policeman in every house and stop every young man who wants to run out and shoot someone with a gun? That is farcical. The problem is having failed themselves to stop the murder run even with a state of emergency, they have no moral authority to speak on the subject. So they need to give it a rest.