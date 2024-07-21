CONSULATE GENERAL OPENS A NEW OFFICE IN MIAMI

Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell officially opened the new headquarters of The Bahamas in South Florida on Biscayne Boulevard in Maimi, Florida on Saturday 20 July 2024. The Consul General Curt Hollingsworth led the occasion and the blessing was done by Rev Fr. Denrick Rolle of St Agnes Episcopal Church in Overtown in Miami. Thank you to Chala Cartwright and Joy Newbold for their work in ensuring that this got done. The new home will provide more spacious accommodations for the larger staff complement and for the increased demand for consular services in the South Florida community. We were joined by the Consuls General of Haiti, St Lucia and Suriname.