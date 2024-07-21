FAREWELL DR. PINKNEY

Statement from The Consulate General of The Bahamas, Miami

On the Passing of Dr. Enid Curtis Pinkney

For Immediate Release

18 July 2024, Miami, Florida, USA

It is with profound sadness that The Consulate General of The Bahamas, Miami, extends condolences to the family of Dr. Enid Curtis Pinkney on behalf of the Prime Minister of The Commonwealth of the Bahamas, Hon. Philip Davis and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Frederick Mitchell.

Dr. Enid Curtis Pinkney was the daughter of the late Bishop Henry Curtis of Port Howe, Cat Island, Bahamas and his wife, the late Lenora Curtis of Rokers Point, Exuma, Bahamas. Her parents were Bahamian pioneers in South Florida, and she carried on their legacy in a way that embodied a deeply rooted pride for her Bahamian heritage by representing and retelling the influence and the impact of Bahamians in South Florida.

Dr. Pinkney was well known in the South Florida community as an educator, historian, author, activist, and preservationist. She organized and led many community and advocacy groups on behalf of Blacks and Bahamians in South Florida.

Notably, she saved the Historic Hampton House Motel from demolition by Miami Dade County, and persuaded Miami Dade County to buy the building, so it can be restored into a historical landmark. Today, it is the only Black Motel still existing in Miami from the days of segregation.

Additionally, she was the organizer and former chair of the Lemon City Cemetery Community Corporation, where she again galvanized support and gave leadership to the preservation of a Black abandoned Cemetery which also held the remains of many Bahamian pioneers. Her diligence in preserving this site restored the dignity to those who had gone on to their eternal rest.

In July 2023, on the occasion of the 50 th Independence of the Bahamas, The Consulate General of the Bahamas, Miami, honoured Dr. Pinkney for her unwavering leadership, service, and advocacy on behalf of Bahamians in South Florida.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace.

End