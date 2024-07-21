Fox Hill Raises The Flag

The Fox Hill Community’s Annual Flag Raising on the Fox Hill Parade Grounds 14 July 2024. Led by MP Fox Hill Fred Mitchell with the Pastor’s Council, the Fox Hill Festival Committee, and the Fox Hill Cultural Committee. Bishop J Carl Rahming presided. Rev Dinero Rahming preached the sermon. Bishop Carrington Pinder and Rev Sabrina Pinder attended with Revs Warren Anderson, George Bodie, and Sherelle Saunders. Warren Davis, Desiree Gibbs, Ida Symonette, and Jacklin Brice, Jamaal Davis organized it with the Pastors Council of Fox Hill. Thank you to the 12th Bahamas Scout troop for raising the flag. The children of the Fox Hill Urban Renewal with Sonia Kemp. The Fox Hill Seniors with Beverly Bethel. Congratulations all on the 51st anniversary of the independence of The Bahamas. With help from Foreign Affairs protocol volunteers Edward Thompson, Lakishna Mackey, and Tyrone Williams. Photos by Calvin Brown Jr RBDF