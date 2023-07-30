Fred Mitchell And DPM With Students In London

Fred Mitchell, Foreign Minister, welcomes the students of St John’s, Aquinas, Hillcrest, Lyford Cay High Schools to the High Commission of The Bahamas in London. 27 July 2023. With Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper and Mrs Cooper.

