At the end of the Bel Canto Singers concert marking the 50th anniversary of The Bahamas independence Brian Fernander with his daughter 17 month old Nova-Nicole Fernander at the repass. 17 June 2023 at First Baptist Church in Washington DC. We wish for Nova- Nicole that on the 100th anniversary of our independence and I am gone that she will still be there to celebrate the best little nation on earth.