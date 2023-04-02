FUNERAL OF ED BETHEL

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Wednesday 29 March 2023 Christ Church Cathedral

Photos by Peter Ramsay

Dawne Bethel with her son Christian

Henry Dean on behalf of the Lunch Bunch

Chairman of the Broadcasting Corporation Picewell Forbes, High Commissioner to India Lowell Mortimer, High Commissioner to South Africa Ellison Greenslade and  Mrs. Greenslade with Ambassador Alma Adams with her daughter Apryl.

Obie Wilchcombe MP, Glenys Hanna Martin MP, Fred Mitchell MP, Mr. and Mrs. Philip Davis

Prime Minister Philip Davis with Mrs. Davis greets the widow Dawne while her son Christian looks on.

His nephew Ian Poitier with Sean McWeeney QC and Mrs. McWeeney

The funeral service for the late Ed Bethel, the journalist and diplomat, was held at the Christ Church Cathedral on Wednesday 29 March 2023 with the Very Reverend Harry Bain presiding.  The funeral was attended by three Prime Ministers, formers Perry Christie and Hubert Ingraham  and the present Prime Minister Philip Davis and Mrs. Davis.

This Week's Posts

Fred Mitchell MP at St Agnes Procession for Palm Sunday

Fred Mitchell with Zane Lightbourne at the Farmers Market in his Yamacraw constituency

Fred Mitchell at Florinda Francis 60th birthday party

Happy 100th Birthday to Retired Nurse Sybil Curtis

REVENGE ON TRUMP IN A BANANA REPUBLIC

THE HAITIAN PASTORS MEET THE PM

FRED SMITH REARS HIS UGLY HEAD

This Month's Posts

Happy 100th Birthday to Retired Nurse Sybil Curtis

REVENGE ON TRUMP IN A BANANA REPUBLIC

THE HAITIAN PASTORS MEET THE PM

FRED SMITH REARS HIS UGLY HEAD

JUDGE ORDERS FNMS TO SHUT UP ALREADY

THE CHIEF JUSTICE ON CITIZENSHIP

BIMINI BLAZE

FUNERAL OF ED BETHEL

Fox Hill Branch Meeting

The Students At Doris Johnson With Fred Mitchell

Normal Hield’s Funeral

The Pope’s Man Came Calling

Happy 100th Birthday to Retired Nurse Sybil Curtis

REVENGE ON TRUMP IN A BANANA REPUBLIC

THE HAITIAN PASTORS MEET THE PM

FRED SMITH REARS HIS UGLY HEAD

JUDGE ORDERS FNMS TO SHUT UP ALREADY

THE CHIEF JUSTICE ON CITIZENSHIP

Facebook-f Instagram