BIMINI BLAZE

The inevitable happened in Bimini where the Bahamian population is crowded on a three mile strip of land, two lanes running north and south and every house is cheek and jowl. Fire broke out and wiped out four homes before it could be brought under control. That was on Sunday 26 March 2023. There was no working fire engine on North Bimini and by the time the South Bimini Fire Engine arrived it was too late. The MP Obie Wilchocmbe flew in to the rescue and the PLP came with some initial cash payments to assist. Social Services is working to assist with the homelessness. Gerado Cappo who is the developer of the hotel plant in Bimini used his equipment to wipe away the debris.