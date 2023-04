Fred Mitchell MP Fox Hill with Leslia Miller Brice MP Seabreeze with from left Dave Foster, Fox Hill PLP Chair, Yvonne Stubbs Rolle, Branch Chaplain, Ida Symonette, First Vice Chair, happy birthday to Jacklin Brice and Florinda Francis, and with Minister JoBeth Coleby Davis, Patricia Cleare, Women’s Branch Chair, Barbara Cartwright, Secretary General PLP, Wayde Watson MP, Desiree Gibbs, Administrative Assistant, at Fox Hill Branch meeting 29 March 2023.