GOOD DECISION  ON HAITI

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, had been hesitating for the better part of six months on what his country could do to help Haiti. The American government which has most of the resources to help was reluctant for reasons of history to get involved in the front line but they said they would support another country with less baggage. They turned to Canada. Canada was reluctant without the obvious and clear public support of Caricom. That was said over and over privately. Caricom supported the calls for intervention. However, it was not until Justin Trudeau personally appeared in Nassau on Thursday 16 November 2023 that the die was cast. Mr. Trudeau said that Canada will join its navy for the task of guarding Haitian waters. He will also join the Caricom visit to Haiti to signal strength for the Haitian National Police. He will help to co-sponsor a meeting of the stakeholders in Haiti in Jamaica to plan a way forward. This is a good decision.