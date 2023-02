George Myers, the businessman who came from Jamaica, and made a fortune in The Bahamas, in the time he was here he built an empire of fast food restaurants and other businesses, but also established himself as a builder in the tourism industry died on Friday 17 February 2023. He had been ailing for some time so the passing was not unexpected. Last year, on National Heroes Day, Mr. Myers was honoured with the Order of The Bahamas. May he rest in peace.