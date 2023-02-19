A Light Goes Out In The Fox Hill Village: Miss Essie Ferguson Dies

The following post appeared on Facebook by Fred Mitchell MP for Fox Hill:

I learned early this morning of the passing of Stalwart Councillor Essie Ferguson known affectionately as Miss Essie. This saddens me, and I am shocked. This is a woman worthy of praise: always there for her children, grand and great-grand. She leaves behind a powerful legacy in business and a secret recipe, which gave her great success in the village. It seems unbelievable to me. I know that all of Fox Hill will miss her. She joins her beloved husband, who went on before her. On behalf of our Prime Minister and all the people of the Fox Hill Constituency, I express my heartfelt condolences to the Ferguson family on her passing. Things in Fox Hill will never be the same. May she rest in peace. Fred Mitchell

MP

CHAIRMAN

PROGRESSIVE LIBERAL PARTY

16 February 2023