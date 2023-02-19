DEFENDING  DON LEMON ON CNN

Don Lemon, who is a black American news presenter, of some note on CNN, apologized last week because he made a remark on TV which upset his women co-presenters and some people in the audience at CNN. This is the age of correct speak in public life so what he said became a controversy. He said that the lady who presents herself as the Republican candidate for President of the United States Haley Barber was not in her prime as she claimed. This was taken to mean that he was attacking the narrative spun that women who cannot bear children or are past their childbearing years. as she is at 51 are not in their prime. So the women on the set were upset, and some people in the audience were upset. So like Whoopy Goldberg was made to apologise for being insensitive to Jews because of remarks she made on TV, Don Lemon a gay black man was made to apologise. Then the press went into the background of this by saying that he has been in these kinds of scrapes before because he is uncomfortable with the new format that CNN has forced on him, with the two women presenters, after having his own show every night, on his own at 10 p.m. Now he is stuck in the morning babbling on trivialities with two women on the morning set. It is quite awkward as far as we can see. What we also can see is Don Lemon’s days are numbered on CNN. Who knows why these people do this stuff? Clearly, the programme that he now has is unsustainable and when push comes to shove no matter how good you are, the black gay man gets the shove. In fact, we don’t understand why a smart man like him even took the job. But who knows he is probably looking around for another job. Don’t say we didn’t tell you.