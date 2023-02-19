HOT TIME IN THE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY ON MONDAY

Well after banging on the table last time the House met, the Opposition may finally get its way on Monday 20th February 2023.  The Government has promised to answer the questions which they have on the order paper.  Were it our decision, we would tell them eff off and answer none of the questions and there would be no debate on immigration either. Let’s see what they are gonna do. Bang on the table again.  No problem.  Iron will meet iron.  The Government has also agreed to debate their resolution on Immigration.  We hope that the government turns such a  request for such a committee down. Let’s see what they are gonna do then. 

