CARICOM MEETING A SHINING SUCCESS 

Prime Minister Philip Davis ought to be congratulated by the country for the expert manner in which he handled the 44th regular meeting of the conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community, known as Caricom. The meeting went off smoothly and the aim and objectives of chairmanship were accomplished. The idea was to set some firm guidelines for the crisis in Haiti. That was accomplished with the visits of the Americans and the Canadians. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau flew and spent two nights. He established Canada’s commitment to supporting the Caricom efforts. Then on climate change, it is clear what our marching orders are for the COP 28 which is to be held in Dubai in November. The delegates themselves were pleased with the reports and decisions on energy security, health, and food security. Congratulations once again.