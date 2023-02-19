CARICOM MEETING A SHINING SUCCESS 

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Prime Minister Philip Davis ought to be congratulated by the country for the expert manner in which he handled the  44th regular meeting of the conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community, known as Caricom. The meeting went off smoothly and the aim and objectives of chairmanship were accomplished.  The idea was to set some firm guidelines for the crisis in Haiti.  That was accomplished with the visits of the Americans and the Canadians.  Prime Minister Justin Trudeau flew and spent two nights. He established Canada’s commitment to supporting the Caricom efforts.  Then on climate change, it is clear what our marching orders are for the COP 28 which is to be held in Dubai in November.  The delegates themselves were pleased with the reports and decisions on energy security, health, and food security.  Congratulations once again.

This Week's Posts

THE NATURAL ASSINESS OF DUANE SANDS 

Fred Mitchell says farewell to Justin Trudeau

THE MITCHELLS AT CARICOM

Fred Mitchell speaks on CARICOM and exercising balance with the right to protest

LINCOLN  BAIN MAKES A FOOL OF  HIMSELF

THE IMMIGRATION  DEBATE

CARICOM MEETING A SHINING SUCCESS 

This Month's Posts

Fred Mitchell speaks on CARICOM and exercising balance with the right to protest

LINCOLN  BAIN MAKES A FOOL OF  HIMSELF

THE IMMIGRATION  DEBATE

CARICOM MEETING A SHINING SUCCESS 

HOT TIME IN THE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY ON MONDAY

DEFENDING  DON LEMON ON CNN

GOOD DECISION  ON HAITI

George Myers  Dies

A Light Goes Out In The Fox Hill Village: Miss Essie Ferguson Dies

The Congo Town Festival In Fox Hill

Fred Mitchell welcomes the Minister of State for the UAE

Fred Mitchell at the funeral of Brett Blackman

Fred Mitchell speaks on CARICOM and exercising balance with the right to protest

LINCOLN  BAIN MAKES A FOOL OF  HIMSELF

THE IMMIGRATION  DEBATE

CARICOM MEETING A SHINING SUCCESS 

HOT TIME IN THE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY ON MONDAY

DEFENDING  DON LEMON ON CNN

Facebook-f Instagram