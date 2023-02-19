THE IMMIGRATION  DEBATE

The country is consumed by the question of immigration. Lincoln Bain and Maria Daxon, aka the Bobbsey Twits, are out in the streets shouting at the moon and whipping up hysteria on a non-issue. They claim that The Bahamas is being taken over by Haitians. The facts do not show that at all. They have no problem, however, with the tens of thousands of permanent residents who get invited into the country after investing 500,000 US dollars. These people have more influence on what goes on here than ten thousand Haitians. But no that’s not an issue. We know where the FNM stands because of one letter from Lyford Cay and the whole tax policy on land was changed. Bahamians have to be rational and stop the knee-jerk based on prejudice.