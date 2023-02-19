LINCOLN  BAIN MAKES A FOOL OF  HIMSELF

The Caricom Heads of Government Conference hadn’t started yet before there was a security emergency.  Mind you, Lincoln Bain announced in advance that he intended to disrupt the proceedings at Bahamar.  It appears that the security people didn’t count on the use of fraud by false pretenses to affect it.  He checked himself in under an assumed name at the Bahamar hotel.  So he by that device was able to avoid the security cordon.  In any event, he was soon caught and packed off to jail and charged with demonstrating without a permit and assaulting a police officer. The final and fitting comment to that drama was the scene of Maria Daxon, the other twit, braying at the moon by herself outside the venue at Paradise Island on Wednesday 15 February 2023, the opening night. She was just walking up and down, shouting Brave Davis’ name and waving her phone camera at the police officers arrayed there.  They ignored her.  We didn’t quite see the point. She seemed a bit wacky.

