Fred Mitchell MP says thank you to the Bahamian public for their patience during the Caricom meetings. Pronounces them a success. Speaks about the security issues at the conference. Addresses the issue of security and balancing that with the right to protest; similarly speaks of the balance between the right to free speech and to protect against hate speech. Says farewell to our Caricom guests. Congratulations to Prime Minister Philip Davis for his leadership of the conference. 18 February 2023