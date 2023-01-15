Governor General With Opposition For New Year’s

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Governor General His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Cornelius A. Smith, pictured centre, hosted the Annual Luncheon for His Majesty’s Loyal Opposition on Thursday, 12 January 2023 at Graycliff Restaurant. In attendance was the Leader of the Opposition the Hon. Michael Pintard (front left), and Deputy Leader of the Opposition Shanendon Cartwright (front right). Also pictured, from left: Senator Michela Barnett-Ellis, Adrian Gibson, Adrian White (behind), Senator Maxine Seymour (behind), Kwasi Thompson, and Senator Darren Henfield. (BIS Photo/Patrick Hanna)