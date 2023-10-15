Happy Birthday Reception For Fred Mitchell

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

The last of four receptions in Nassau to marl the 70th birthday of Fred Mitchell MP put on by the principals of Bahamas Striping Group of Companies. Thank you to Prime Minister Philip Davis, Ministers Myles LaRoda, Wayne Munroe, JoBeth Coleby Davis and Alfred Sears, Senator Darron Pickstock. Businessmen Henry Dean, Mario Donato Sr and Junior, Rudy Walker, Kendal Demeritte, the Williams sisters Elaine, Sharon and Albertha, Ambassadors Nicholas Symonette, Brian Seymour, Lowell Mortimer and Winston Pinnock.8 October 2023

This Week's Posts

Fred Mitchell addresses the Latin American and Caribbean group in Rome.

WHEN IT’S  TIME TO MOVE ON IN POLITICS

WHAT HAPPENS  NEXT IN GRAND BAHAMA 

PRIME MINISTER MEETS THE POPE

FOREIGN MINISTER AT THE VATICAN

The Italy Latin America and Caribbean Foreign Ministers Meet

OBIE WILCHCOMBE IS BURIED AFTER A STATE FUNERAL

This Month's Posts

PRIME MINISTER MEETS THE POPE

FOREIGN MINISTER AT THE VATICAN

The Italy Latin America and Caribbean Foreign Ministers Meet

OBIE WILCHCOMBE IS BURIED AFTER A STATE FUNERAL

MINNIS HAS PINTARD  IN HIS SIGHT

National Honours Given To Foreign Service Officers

Fred Mitchell Views Obie Wilchcombe In State

Happy Birthday Reception For Fred Mitchell

Awards presented for Distinguished Service

Scenes from the National Honours Investiture at Government House

11th Pastoral anniversary of Rev Anderson at Mt Carey Baptist Church

Fred Mitchell at Kemp Road Day

PRIME MINISTER MEETS THE POPE

FOREIGN MINISTER AT THE VATICAN

The Italy Latin America and Caribbean Foreign Ministers Meet

OBIE WILCHCOMBE IS BURIED AFTER A STATE FUNERAL

MINNIS HAS PINTARD  IN HIS SIGHT

National Honours Given To Foreign Service Officers

Facebook-f Instagram