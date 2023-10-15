Happy Birthday Reception For Fred Mitchell

The last of four receptions in Nassau to marl the 70th birthday of Fred Mitchell MP put on by the principals of Bahamas Striping Group of Companies. Thank you to Prime Minister Philip Davis, Ministers Myles LaRoda, Wayne Munroe, JoBeth Coleby Davis and Alfred Sears, Senator Darron Pickstock. Businessmen Henry Dean, Mario Donato Sr and Junior, Rudy Walker, Kendal Demeritte, the Williams sisters Elaine, Sharon and Albertha, Ambassadors Nicholas Symonette, Brian Seymour, Lowell Mortimer and Winston Pinnock.8 October 2023