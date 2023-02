Friday 10 February 2023

Posted from FB by Brian Seymour:

Grace Bible Church Nansen Avenue outreach ministry hosted a Pre-Valentine’s Soiree at the church this past Friday evening “A Night In Paris”. The evening, from the beginning to the end, proved to be a delightful experience in a wholesome atmosphere. Every aspect of this event was uplifting to the inner man. Thank you Grace Bible Out Reach Ministry for shining GOD’S light in our community.