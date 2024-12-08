HOW ARE WE DOING IN THE EXUMA ECONOMY

Fred Mitchell, the Chairman of the PLP, was in Exuma on Thursday 5 December until Saturday 7 December 2024, to attend the annual Christmas tree lighting in Forbes Hill, Exuma. Forbes Hill is the home of Chester Cooper, the MP for Exuma and the Deputy Prime Minister. When Mr. Mitchell makes these visits they are to scan the political landscape and form a third eye on what the political and economic developments are in Exuma. Since last year Sanadas that provided up to 40 per cent of the airlift into the island closed down. This resulted in layoffs and a loss of workers. Sandals is mired now in a dispute about taxes with The Bahamas government. It is not certain when or if they will reopen. The result is that taxi drivers are feeling the pinch but it appears that most others are satisfied The one major complaint is there is high price inflation. Businesses are finding it hard to make it in the face of aggressive demands for taxes and the cost of living on the island. We have to watch that carefully.