A PLP CUB BECOMES AN FNM MONSTER

Shanendon Cartwright, the Deputy Leader of the Free National Movement, was raised in a PLP household. He was a member of the Progressive Young Liberals. He learned his politics at the feet of the PLP, so you would have thought that he knew better. So much for train a child in the way he should go and he will never depart from it. On Wednesday 4 December 2024, he disgraced his upbringing by joining hands with the nephew of the last leader of the racist Unted Bahamian Party, a man with ironic name White, to throw the mace out of the window of the House of Assembly. In doing so, he made a mockery of an historical event in the fight for freedom for the Bahamian people when Sir Lynden Pindling threw the mace out of the window on 27 April 1965 against the UBP’s gerrymandering. No such issue this time, only petulance. The issue then was boundaries for the general election. The FNM is attacking the legacy of the PLP, which is its strongest peg. PLPs be careful and defend our legacy. Shame on Mr. Cartwright.