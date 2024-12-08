THE HISTORY OF FNM VIOLENCE: IT COMES EASY TO THEM

Those who review the history of the 4 December 2024 and the violence that came from the Free National Movement on that day which resulted in the Speaker fearing for her life, the injury of the Deputy Speaker and the Seargent at Arms, should remember that violence comes easy and naturally to the Free National Movement. When the country faced independence in 1972, the FNM was associated with the secession movement in Abaco. They wanted to break up the country. Two men Polka Humes and Red Burrows, FNM thugs, were hanged for the murder of Barry Major in Perpall Tract. The history says the murder was planned and ordered in the law firm of Cecil Wallace Whitfield, then Leader of the Free National Movement. The office was on Queen’s Street. Do not then be surprised about the present FNM and its resort to violence last week. It comes naturally.