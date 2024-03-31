IS THERE ANYTHING WE CAN DO ABOUT THE VIOLENCE?

Tribune image of the body of Don Saunders former MP being removed to the morgue on Wednesday 27 March 2024.

Marvin Gaye penned the words: “ make ya wanna holler throw up both your hands”. That is the way the country feels at a certain level upon the senseless murder of former MP Don Saunders last Wednesday 27 March 2024. But you cannot give up. We must fight the demons that infect the body of our Commonwealth. We cannot give into despair. Better must come. The social programmes to reform and reshape the way we live must succeed and they will take time to succeed. We must try to rid ourselves of the gun culture. But we must not get weary pilgrims.