JERRY BUTLER PRESENTS ON THE ENVIRONMENT

Jerry Butler, Founding Chairman and Host of CREF presents the Best E-Mobility Award to Bermuda Deputy Premier Hon. Walter Roban for the Electrification of the Public Bus Fleet Project; and the Best Energy Resilience Award to Bahamas Minister of Environment Hon. Vaughn Miller for the Abaco Schools post-Dorian Microgrid and Hurricane Shelter Project. Butler is hosting 600 delegates from 38 countries, 12 Caribbean Ministers, the US State Department Deputy Asst Secretary, the US Assoc Director of DFC Intl Development Finance Corp, 80 delegates from Canadian and European Climate Financing Agencies, 30 Regional Banking financiers from First Caribbean, RBC, Ansa Merchant Bank, Credit Unions, the IDB, World Bank, the Caribbean Development Bank, and the CAF Central America Development Bank at the three day summit 26th-28th Apr 2023 for the 15th Annual Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum (CREF) at Marriott Marquis in Miami where the pipeline of major Climate Financing opportunities throughout the Caribbean are analyzed and showcased, and executed.