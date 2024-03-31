KING CHARLES SAYS SORRY I CAN’T MAKE IT AGAIN THIS YEAR

King Charles III sitting on his throne in London called the Prime Minister of The Bahamas on Thursday 28 March 2024 by telephone to say that the visit he was planning for the 30 May of this year has to be put off. He had promised to come for independence last year and didn’t make it, pleading a busy schedule. Now it’s off again until next year. This time it’s because he’s been diagnosed with cancer, and the treatment regimen prevents him from carrying out various public duties, one of which is the trip to little Nassau. So we will wait and see if he ever makes it. Matters not. It is of no relevance to us anyway. Here is the official statement from the Prime Minister’s office about the phone call. :

28 March 2024

Earlier today, Prime Minister Davis was pleased to receive a telephone call from His Majesty King Charles III.

After offering wishes for a Happy and Blessed Easter, The King offered profuse apologies for not being able to attend the 50th Anniversary Independence Celebrations. He asked that his regrets and good wishes be extended to the Government of The Bahamas and the Bahamian people.

Prime Minister Davis wished good health to His Majesty and the Princess of Wales, and hoped that they might both soon make a speedy recovery.

They then spoke briefly to a number of issues of mutual concern between The Bahamas and The United Kingdom including education, climate finance, and broader issues affecting the Caribbean and Small Island Developing States.

King Charles hopes to visit The Bahamas next year, possibly around the time of the Independence Celebrations.