MINNIS HAS PINTARD  IN HIS SIGHT

Michael Pintard is in the invidious position of having to choose to run or not to run in West Grand Bahama and Bimini, now that Obie Wilchombe is in the ground. The PLP should have an easy task of this coming bye-election. It is after all their seat. They won it by a huge majority last time. They are the government with three years to go, so there should be no incentive for the voters in the constituency to shift. At the moment though better sense does not seem to be prevailing, with some folk who don’t know when it is time to move on, making a mess of it by spreading money around and concocting false stories of popularity. So what should be a slam dunk, is looking like a mess. That doesn’t cause Michael Pintard of the FNM to have an easier job. His choice is run and almost certainly be defeated by the PLP. Once defeated, he knows that Hubert Minnis, the former Prime Minister, will say that he is a failure and challenge him for the FNM leadership again. If he decides not to field a candidate, then Hubert Minnis will beat the drum and say that the FNM has a chicken for a leader. One solution might be to do what the FNM did in 1992 against Philip Davis, now Prime Minister, when he was selected in the bye-election of 1992. The FNM sat it out and put their support against the independent candidate George Wilson. In this case let the leader of the Coalition of Idiots (COI) Lincoln Bain with his vain and stupid self, run, lose and then the FNM can say that they tried. We have no advice to give him. We have advice for the PLP: stop the madness.