Mitchell At Work In Trinidad 

Prime Minister Philip Davis meets Hua Chunying, Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, at the Caricom Heads of Government meeting in Trinidad. 4 July 2023. With Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell and Ambassador to The Bahamas for China Dai Qingli.

Parliamentary Secretary Sidhu met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the #Bahamas, Fred Mitchell – Minute By Minute at the CARICOM: Caribbean Community meeting to discuss our shared commitment to fighting climate change and to addressing the ongoing crisis in #Haiti.

Fred Mitchell with Prime Minister Philip Davis and Amber Stubbs, Foreign Service Officer and with the Prime Minister of Korea, former Ambassador to The Bahamas Han Duck Soo. At the Caricom Heads of Government meeting of Caricom in Port of Spain in Trinidad. 4 July 2023