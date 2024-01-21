Mitchell In Washington D C

Fred Mitchell at a courtesy call with Ambassadors Gizelle Farrington, Wendall Jones and Chet Neymour on Assistant Secretary General Nestor Mendez at the Organization of American States 17 January 2024. In Washington DC

Fred Mitchell with the heads of Mission: Ambassadors Wendall Jones and Chet Neymour with Ambassador Gizelle Farrington and Consul General Patrick Adderley and Foreign Service Officer Ruthnell Ferguson. 16 January 2024

During my call at the Organization of American States today, Fred Mitchell posed at the bust of Lynden O Pindling, our first Prime Minister and the father of our nation. Fred Mitchell 17 January 2024

Fred Mitchell paid a courtesy call on Secretary General Luis Almagro at the Organization of American States 17 January 2024 in Washington D C