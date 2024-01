Mitchell Meets Ugandan Parliamentary Group

Fred Mitchell in Kampala, Uganda on 23 January 2024 with Minister of State for Trade David Bahati ( 5th from right) with MPs from his home district, the Kisoro district, from left to right: Hon. Alex Niyonsaba, Hon. James Nsaba Buturo Hon . Eddie Kwizera, Hon. Paul Bucyana, Hon. John Kamara.