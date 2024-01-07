MURDER IN THE STREETS OF NEW PROVIDENCE

There seemed to be an avalanche of violence in the last days of 2023 in New Providence. The count is 107 murders for that year. Then the new year started out spectacularly violent, with video showing a car shot up in broad daylight with children in the a car and two people dead. The next day, there was a picture of a man lying dead in the streets, also short down like a dog in the streets. The police seem not to be able to do anything about it. They had a high profile show of force on the street corners with guns in plain sight but that didn’t stop gunshots from ringing out elsewhere. In Grand Bahama, there were no murders for the year 2023, thank God. The violence is becoming so engrained that we are immune to it. After Junkanoo on New Year’s morning, there was video again of an affray in the streets, with post pubescent boys simply punching and kicking one another on Bay Street as the traffic weaved between them. Clearly there is a social disconnect.