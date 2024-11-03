MURDER MURDER AND MORE MURDER

(Tribune image)

Over the past week, the murder count in The Bahamas rose to 102 people killed this year by bullet or knife or some other nefarious method. Three dead one night in Fox Hill. All the talk, the discussions with Americans, the guns are still on the streets. The young men get clean away. The police are adept at describing what happened after the fact. The killing continues. Obviously no one has an answer. The slaughter continues unabated. The FNM wants to have a Select Committee of Parliament to look into the matter. That is their answer to the crime problem. What in God’s name is a committee going to do? Then there are the Americans. Here you the murder capital of the world making accusations about safety in Nassau, trying to demonize our tourism industry which is safe and sound from crime. Ah well: “ Murder”, she wrote.