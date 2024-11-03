BETTY MACKEY IS LAID TO REST

Bett Mackey, the widow of the late George Mackey, former MP for Fox Hill and the architect of the modern Fox Hill Community was buried in St Anne’s churchyard on Saturday 2 November 2024. The MP for Fox Hill Fred Mitchell was unable to attend but was represented by the Fox Hill Branch Chairman Ida Symonette and a wreath was presented to the family. Mrs. Mackey was described in a public statement by Fred Mitchell, her husband’s successor in office, was described as a woman of quiet brave endurance. May she rest in peace.